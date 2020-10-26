TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A few hours before Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins helped the Cardinals defeat the Seattle Seahawks, several motorists claim he was driving on the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway in Tempe on Sunday, making an obscene gesture.
"Pulled up on the right-hand side of his car and it was him with both hands in the air giving the bird to everybody who was driving by," said Mark Forgy, who took the picture, saying he did not know at the time who it was behind of the wheel of the black Ferrari.
"I posted some pictures and someone goes, 'Hey, that's DeAndre Hopkins,' and I was like, 'No way,'" said Forgy.
Fogy claims Hopkins, at one point, was slowly down traffic.
"I decided to tweet him, 'Hey, stay classy.' Man, this, no matter what side you're on, I have friends on both sides, I'm not going to disrespect that," said Forgy.
Forgy wasn't the only one taking note of Hopkins actions. Another driver tweeted at the wide receiver, saying his 8-year-old son was in the car as he was disrupting the Phoenix Trump Train drive.
But on the flip side, Los Angeles Lakers star Lebron James also chimed into the conversation and called Hopkins "silly" in a tweet.
Cardinals head coach Kilff Kingsbury was asked about the incident but didn't have much to say.
"I don't have enough details on what may or may not have happened with that deal right now," said Kingsbury.
In the meantime, Arizona's family tried reaching out to Hopkins directly, but we have not heard back.