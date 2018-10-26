GILBERT, AZ (3TV / CBS 5) After allegations of sexual harassment, stalking and retaliation emerged against the Director of Transportation at Gilbert Public Schools, drivers say the problems go deeper. And they say thousands of kids could be suffering because of it.
Current and former drivers for the district describe a toxic culture at the transportation department. They say low pay and disrespect from management has morale low, and drivers fear retaliation if they speak out.
Now, it’s leading to organized sick-outs disrupting bus service for the nearly 10,000 students that rely on school transportation in the district.
Dora Stephenson says she worked for the district for six years without a ticket or accident.
“Our job is the safety of our students,” Stephenson said.
But Stephenson is currently on administrative leave and expects to be fired at the end of the month.
“I tried to organize a small, what they call, a sick out.”
Stephenson says it’s the only way to get the message across.
“I believe that some of our immediate superiors aren’t really interested in what is grieving us,” Stephenson said.
She says low pay and disrespectful behavior are her biggest issues, though others describe worse.
We spoke to four current drivers who wished to stay anonymous because they feared retaliation.
“We had a site coordinator that was something different,” one of the drivers said. “She literally popped women’s thongs. She walked up and put her hand on their chest.”
They also described payroll issues.
“She physically went in and changed our time on our time cards,” one of the anonymous drivers said.
And even when administration officials were approached about the problems, they said nothing was done.
“Everything was just swept under the rug,” one of the drivers said.
Gilbert Public Schools wouldn’t speak to us on camera about these allegations. However, in a statement, the district says they’re working on a solution:
“The district takes staff concerns regarding working conditions very seriously including procedures and policies to address staff concerns in a professional and timely manner. Early October 2018, the district employed an external consultant who is now actively carrying out a review of our transportation department, providing training, staff support, and making both short term and long term recommendations.”
Meanwhile, Stephenson says employees will continue to leave if things don’t change.
“They’re going to find other places where they will feel valued,” Stephenson said.
And with fewer drivers, buses will run late.
“You know, we love our students.”
But Stephenson says it’s those students that’ll suffer without a shake-up at the top.
