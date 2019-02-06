PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Faced with more than 30,000 potholes in a single year, the City of Phoenix asked drivers to help alert them to potholes around town.
Following record rainfall in October 2018, hundreds of potholes formed around Phoenix.
City workers said that number represents potentially hundreds of cases that could go unnoticed if drivers do not report it.
"If indeed you do see some type of issue on the roadways, we want to know about it,” said Monica Hernandez with Phoenix Streets Department.
In Phoenix, the City said a quarter of all potholes are not usually discovered by work crews, but from tips from drivers.
To keep potholes from becoming too big, the City suggests people call (602)-262-6441 or visit this this website.
"When it's big and impacts your daily life, definitely take the time to report it!" said Ellanna Kootnz, a driver whose car was once damaged by a pothole.
City workers said once an alert is received, they are required to take action on it as soon as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.