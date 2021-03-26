PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sam Sosa has driven for a rideshare company for seven years. She says a 15-minute ride that used to cost $25 a few years ago is now around $60.
A few weeks ago, her take home from a $60 ride was $11, and that included tip. Sosa says despite the surge in prices riders are experiencing, the people behind the wheel are getting paid less.
"They went from paying us $2.50 a mile seven years ago when I started, and we're currently getting .60 a mile," Sosa said.
Sosa says that's one reason why not as many people are driving for rideshares like Uber and Lyft right now; another reason is higher gas prices.
"We've also had drivers that have said they are scared to drive because of the pandemic," Sosa explained.
A spokesperson with Lyft would not say if it's experiencing a driver shortage. However, Sosa said a few years ago she could barely pick people up because of the number of drivers. Now it's common for her to be the only one in an area.
A spokesperson for Lyft told Arizona's Family there had been a heightened number of people requesting rides since more people are becoming vaccinated and moving around. So, more riders and fewer drivers mean surge pricing! Jesse Bunker, the owner of Black and White Limo and Phoenix Limo Connect, says frustrated rideshare customers have been good for business.
"We're sold out every day," says Bunker. His fleet of 15 luxury SUVs and limos have been booking up the past few months. Bunker says customers are willing to pay a little more for his services just for security.
"It's good for us, good for us, but bad for passengers who expect that convenience to get around, and it's just not there anymore," Bunker said.
Arizona's Family reached out to Uber for comment but did not hear back.