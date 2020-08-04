PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A driver is wanted after a deadly crash in west Phoenix Monday night.
According to Phoenix police, officers responded to a report of a car that crashed into a pedestrian near 103rd Avenue and Buckeye Road at 11:50 p.m.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found 17-year-old Erin Covarrubias. Firefighters arrived on the scene and pronounced her dead.
Officers learned the teenager was walking along the roadway when the unknown vehicle hit her. The driver did not stop after the collision.
Right now, there is no suspect or vehicle description. If you have any information about this crash call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.