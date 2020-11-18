Driver under investigation for DUI after pursuit on Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Investigators are trying to determine if impairment was a factor in a pursuit on the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway in Glendale early Wednesday morning.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, troopers started hearing about a red two-door convertible that had hit the median wall. The driver reportedly continued along the shoulder, nearly hitting other cars on the southbound side of the freeway near Cardinals Way, which is south of Glendale Avenue.
Sgt. Kameron Lee said the troopers caught up with the convertible, but the driver refused to stop right away. Troopers stayed with the driver for about 4 miles until that person got off the freeway at McDowell Road and finally stopped.
Video from an Arizona Department of Transportation camera showed troopers next to the convertible at the end of the off-ramp.
The driver was taken into custody without further incident and is now under investigation for DUI.