PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- We're now hearing from the woman who inadvertently saved a couple pushing a stroller when a red-light runner blew through an intersection.
On Oct. 14, 27-year-old Shannon Vivar was driving near 53rd Avenue and Indian School Road, when her mom, who was in the passenger seat, started yelling that a Jeep was coming right at them.
"I yelled, oh my gosh, oh my gosh, Shannon! And then we collided," remembers Vivar's mom, Shirley.
"I don't quite remember if I sped up or pushed the brake," Vivar said in a news conference Thursday. "It was kind of like a quick thing."
Police say a couple pushing a stroller was entering the crosswalk just as the red-light runner came barreling through the intersection.
But Vivar's car entered the intersection at the exact same time and took the impact.
The couple and stroller were not hit.
And thankfully, no one in Vivar's car was hurt, including her 3-year-old son, who was in the backseat.
"I was just happy that we were all alive and good," she said.
Vivar's mother was also thankful they inadvertently stopped the red-light runner's car from striking the couple with the stroller.
"It's a blessing we were there," she said. "Wrong place at the wrong time, but then it's the right place at the right time."
Police say the red-light runner has been identified as 28-year-old Ernesto Otanez Oveso.
Phoenix police say Oveso and his female passenger took off running after the crash.
A witness followed Oveso, trying to keep him in sight. Oveso noticed the car and told the 25-year-old man to stop following him. Police say he then pulled a knife and jabbed at the driver through his window. As the witness pulled away, police say Oveso stabbed one of the doors on the car, "making a hole in the door."
Officers later say they spotted him "stuffing the knife in his right front pocket."
Police say they also found a gun in his Jeep.
Oveso faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of weapon by a prohibited person.
The woman with Oveso at the time of the crash was not located.
The driver of that Chevy Cruz was a 27-year-old woman. While she did suffer injuries, they were not life-threatening.
"In this case, when you look at the video, it's nothing short of a miracle that the family the renegade was barreling towards didn't get struck. They could have suffered injuries that were certainly serious if not life threatening," said Sgt. Tommy Thompson with Phoenix police.
The car which Vivar was driving, which was her boyfriend's car, was totaled. The family has set up a Go Fund Me account to help with expenses.