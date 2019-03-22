PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police said they are searching for the person responsible for a deadly hit-and-run crash Friday evening.
The crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. near 41st Avenue and McDowell Road.
Phoenix police said witnesses reported seeing a white or silver 2005 Chevy Silverado driving away after hitting a man who was crossing McDowell Road mid-block.
McDowell Road is closed between 41st and 43rd avenues.
Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 602-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.
