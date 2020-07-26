SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A driver was shot as he drove away from a house party in Scottsdale early Sunday morning.
Scottsdale police say their officers were called to a home near 82nd Street and Indian School road after reports of gunfire at a party. Once there, officers found 40 to 50 people attending a party at the home that was being used as a vacation rental property. Most of the partygoers were teenagers, according to police.
Investigators determined that there had been a fight as the party was breaking up. As cars were leaving, police say multiple gunshots were fired from a vehicle. No one was hit by that gunfire, but officers say another man at the party began firing shots at the fleeing car.
That car was found by police at a nearby shopping center. Police say the driver, a juvenile male, was struck once and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. There was also a girl passenger in the car, but she was not hurt.
The boy was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police are still investigating the incident.
We are investigating a shooting in the area of 82nd St & Monterosa. One subject shot with non-life threatening injuries. Please avoid the area. Media staging is at Indian School & 82nd St just south. pic.twitter.com/nd2j9DJGQR— ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) July 26, 2020