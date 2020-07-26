House party leads to shooting

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A driver was shot as he drove away from a house party in Scottsdale early Sunday morning.

Scottsdale police say their officers were called to a home near 82nd Street and Indian School road after reports of gunfire at a party. Once there, officers found 40 to 50 people attending a party at the home that was being used as a vacation rental property. Most of the partygoers were teenagers, according to police.

A juvenile driver was found in this shopping center parking lot by police after he was hit by gunfire while leaving a Scottsdale house party early Sunday morning.

Investigators determined that there had been a fight as the party was breaking up. As cars were leaving, police say multiple gunshots were fired from a vehicle. No one was hit by that gunfire, but officers say another man at the party began firing shots at the fleeing car.

That car was found by police at a nearby shopping center. Police say the driver, a juvenile male, was struck once and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. There was also a girl passenger in the car, but she was not hurt.

The boy was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police are still investigating the incident.

 

