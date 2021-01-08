TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) is looking for the suspect responsible for a shooting on the Loop 101 in Tempe on Thursday night.
According to DPS, a driver traveling in a black two-door BMW fired multiple shots at a white GMC truck at 8:41 p.m. in the area of southbound Loop 101 and University Drive.
The driver inside the GMC vehicle was not injured. Arizona's Family was on the scene while DPS investigated the vehicle for evidence.
If you have any information about the driver in the BMW, call DPS at 602-223-5027. Anonymous tips can be submitted here.