PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A driver was seriously hurt after their car flipped over into a yard at a home in Peoria. It happened at a house in the area of 75th Avenue and Thunderbird Road just before 5 p.m.
The owner of the house that the person crashed into confirmed while talking to Arizona's Family crews that the car did flip over into their yard.
The collision caused road closures on 75th Avenue in both directions, from Sweetwater Avenue to Thunderbird Road. The road has since reopened.
Police have not confirmed the cause of the crash.