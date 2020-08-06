NEAR TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A pickup truck driver ran a stop sign and slammed into a sedan, killing two kids near Tolleson on Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado was going north on El Mirage Road but didn't stop at the stop sign at Southern Avenue.
Drivers on El Mirage Road have a stop sign but those going east or west on Southern Avenue do not. The pickup driver then slammed into a sedan heading east on Southern.
A mother and her two kids were in the car. Both the children, a 10-year-old and a 12-year-old, died. The impact of the crash threw one of the kids into the thick desert shrubs. Multiple law enforcement agencies had to come out and use an excavator to find the child. The mother was taken to the hospital with injuries that aren't considered life-threatening.
The driver of the truck wasn't hurt but was taken to the hospital to be checked out. Neither driver was impaired, MCSO says. An investigation is underway.