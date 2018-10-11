PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5)- The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating after a driver claims they were shot at on Interstate 17 in Phoenix.
The incident reportedly happened on Interstate 17 and 16th Street just after 1:00 p.m. on Thursday.
According to DPS, a motorist claims to have heard two loud sounds and found two gun shot holes in their vehicle, possibly from a BB gun.
DPS troopers investigated the vehicle and did not rule out the holes could have been caused by debris.
