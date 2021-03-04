BLACK CANYON CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A person has been rushed to the hospital after being pulled from a vehicle that went down into a ravine off Interstate 17 late Thursday night.
According to the Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical District, crews responded to I-17 northbound at milepost 249, which is about 5 miles north of Black Canyon City, for reports that a vehicle left the roadway and went about 200 feet down into a ravine. Firefighters worked together to pull a person from the vehicle and took them to an area hospital.
It was not clear if the person was the only one in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Authorities have not yet released the person's age, name or gender.
Crews from @DaisyMtnFire, @PHXFire, Mayer Fire, and @Arizona_DPS are working together to rescue a trapped motorist who’s vehicle left the roadway landing approximately 200 feet down into a ravine on NB I-17 near MP 249. pic.twitter.com/E7J9tHX1nu— Daisy Mtn Fire & Medical (@DaisyMtnFire) March 5, 2021
Crews from the Phoenix Fire Department, Mayer Fire Department, and Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical District coordinated with Department of Public Safety troopers to conduct the rescue.
Information regarding what led the driver to leave the roadway was not immediately available.
