PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The driver of a pickup truck that hit and killed a woman in Phoenix early Saturday morning has turned himself in to the police.
It happened at about 1 a.m. the day after Christmas. According to police, a 1997 Nissan truck was going west on Oak Street when it hit the 33-year-old woman near 30th Street. The driver did not stop. Sgt. Maggie Cox identified the victim as Jessica Lightner and said that emergency responders pronounced her dead at the scene.
Cox said witnesses helped police find the truck in a neighborhood less than a half-mile from where it hit Lightner.
Saturday evening, police say the driver, 35-year-old Sergio Campa Nareja, and the passenger called police around 11:30 a.m. and turned themselves in. Detectives interviewed both men and arrested Nareja for leaving the scene.
Police have not released any information about who might have been driving the truck. Detectives are asking anybody who has information about this deadly hit-and-run to call either the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477) Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446).