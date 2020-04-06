PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The driver of what appears to be a medical transport van was found shot to death in downtown Phoenix Monday morning, and police are trying to figure out what happened.
The scene is southwest of Central Avenue and Roosevelt Street, not far from the Roosevelt Row area. Police say they were were called out to the area for a reported shooting shortly before 5:30 a.m.
Few details were immediately available, but video from the scene showed police looking at a van with the logo of a company called Owl Inc. Transportation on the door. The company, according to its website, “is a leading health care logistic solution provider that offers safe and reliable transportation services to hospitals, residential and commercial locations.”
The Phoenix Police Department said paramedics pronounced the victim, a man, dead at the scene.
It’s not clear if the van was on a job when the driver was shot.
The area of Second Avenue and McKinley Street is closed while detectives conduct the on-scene portion of their investigation.
If you know anything about what happened to the driver of the Owl Inc. Transportation van, please call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)
