PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, a 28-year-old woman was driving a stolen car near Indian School Road and 83rd Avenue.
According to Phoenix Police, an unknown suspect fired a gun into the stolen car and hit the driver.
Phoenix Fire transported her to the hospital and is in critical condition.
A second woman was in the vehicle at the time and was not injured.
This incident is still under investigation. Police are asking if you have any information about this incident, to call the Phoenix Police Department Violent Crimes Bureau at 602-262-6141 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.