PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A driver lost control of their car Saturday night near 3rd Street and Camelback, causing the car to crash into a building.
Phoenix Police Sergeant Mercedes Fortune says it happened around 7 p.m.
The he area the car hit was glass which allowed the car to enter the building.
Phoenix fire crews were able to reinforce the building. Luckily, no one was inside at the time of the crash.
Fortune says they don't believe impairment to be a factor. No further information has been released.
The building was boarded up Sunday morning.