PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A driver lost control of their car Saturday night near 3rd Street and Camelback causing the car to collide into a building.
Phoenix Police Sergeant Mercedes Fortune says it happened around 7 p.m. and the area the car hit was glass which allowed the car to enter the building.
Phoenix fire were able to reinforce the building that had no one inside at the time of the crash.
Fortune says they don't believe impairment to be a factor. No further information has been released.
The building was boarded up Sunday morning.