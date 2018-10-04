A man was killed and a child was injured after a car ran into a power pole in Mesa.
It happened just before 6 p.m. near Higley Road and Main Street.
The driver was declared dead at the scene.
A child who was in the vehicle has been transported to the hospital. The child's condition is not known.
No other vehicles were involved.
It's not clear yet what caused the car to run into the pole.
