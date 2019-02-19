SURPRISE (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is in the hospital after a Honda CRV crashed into a light pole in Surprise Tuesday afternoon.
It happened just after 3:30 p.m. at Grand Avenue and Mountain View Boulevard.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the Honda CRV “crossed multiple lanes of traffic” before hitting the pole. It’s not clear why.
“The vehicle was briefly on fire,” Bart Graves with DPS said.
The Lyons Roofing News Chopper was overhead as emergency crews worked the scene. The CRV was mangled almost beyond recognition.
[SLIDESHOW: Aerials from the scene]
Graves said the driver was the only person in the CRV. That person was taken to the hospital. His or her condition and prognosis were not immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.