PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is in the hospital after shooting at Phoenix police officers after a pursuit Tuesday morning. The Phoenix Police Department said there's no evidence that the officers involved in the situation shot the person.
It started at about 2:30 a.m. with a call about a speeding car on Southern Avenue. Sgt. Vince Cole of the Phoenix Police Department said officers tried to stop the driver near 20th Street and Southern Avenue. According to Cole, the driver fired several shots at the officers and then took off. The officers went after them.
Cole said the chase ended more than 2 miles away at 7th Street and Baseline Road when the driver crashed into a fire hydrant and another car.
Officers discovered the driver, who has not been identified, had been shot in the stomach. It's not clear how or when that person was shot, but Cole said they are expected to survive.
The area of 7th Street and Baseline Road will be closed while detectives are on the scene.