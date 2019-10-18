MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A driver was taken into custody after getting into a fight with an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper early Friday morning in Mesa.
A trooper was responding to reports of a driver passed out behind the wheel on the westbound U.S. 60 and Power Road off-ramp, according to DPS.
[WATCH: Trooper gets into fight with driver on Mesa freeway]
When the trooper arrived at the scene, he made contact with the driver.
That's when a fight broke out between the trooper and driver, said DPS.
The driver was eventually taken into custody. DPS did confirm that the driver is a 46-year-old man from Phoenix.
Neither the trooper nor driver suffered any serious injuries, said DPS.
It's unclear at this time why the driver began fighting the trooper.
DPS has not said whether impairment was a factor.