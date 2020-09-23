PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A driver is facing charges after that person was involved in two crashes before being held at gunpoint by another driver on Wednesday night in Phoenix.
According to the Department of Public Safety, there was a crash on Interstate 17 in central Phoenix and one of the drivers fled. The victim driver followed the suspect, who then caused another crash off the freeway. They came to a stop on Greenway Road near 25th Avenue. That's when the victim driver held the other driver at gunpoint until police arrived, DPS said. The fleeing driver was arrested for DUI. No names were released. An investigation is underway.