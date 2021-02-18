SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One woman is dead and a man is hurt after a driver hit them while they were riding their bicycles in the bike lane in Scottsdale on Thursday morning.
Police said the pair was riding on Legacy Boulevard around 8:30 a.m. heading east when the driver didn't stay in her lane and hit them near 98th Street. Both victims were taken to the hospital. That's where the woman died. The man's injuries aren't considered to be life-threatening. Both were in their 70s but police haven't released their names.
The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said. Detectives said she wasn't speeding and wasn't impaired. No word if any charges will be filed. An investigation is underway.
The Scottsdale Police Department reminds all drivers to stay at least 3 feet away from bicyclists on the road.