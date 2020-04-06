PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A driver and a passenger are in custody after investigators said the car they were in didn't stop for troopers near Maricopa Monday, and it reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.
According to the Department of Public Safety, troopers tried to pull the driver over on State 347 about 1.5 miles north of Maricopa just before 7 p.m. DPS wouldn't call it a pursuit but said the car was speeding and went onto westbound Interstate 10. Troopers said they successfully used a spike strip on the car at the I-10/U.S. 60 transition. The driver then abruptly stopped the car near Southern Avenue on the I-10. The driver and the passenger were then taken into custody. DPS didn't release any other information.