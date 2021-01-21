MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A driver is dead after being struck by a man suspected of driving impaired in Mesa on Thursday. It happened around 11 a.m. near the intersection of Main Street and Dobson Road.
Mesa police say the driver of a red Camaro plowed into a Nissan Murano. The SUV then hit a third vehicle. The Camaro driver ran from the crash scene but was found nearby and is facing possible impairment charges, police say.
The Murano driver was taken to the hospital where they later died. The third driver wasn't seriously hurt. The intersection was closed but has since reopened.
Police have not released any names of those involved.