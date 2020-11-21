PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A man is lucky to be alive after the RV he was driving crashed into several cars and a power pole in north Phoenix.
It happened near 32nd Avenue and Bell Road Saturday afternoon.
Phoenix police say the RV ran into a few cars before crashing into a power pole. The man was found passed out and trapped inside the RV.
Police believe he possibly had a seizure.
APS had to cut power in the immediate area before the were able to pull him from the RV.
Photos from the scene showed significant damage to the front of the RV. But luckily. No one suffered any serious injuries.