GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A driver is dead after their vehicle was struck by a train in Gilbert Thursday evening.
According to Gilbert police, the crash happened just after 5 p.m. near Baseline and McQueen roads. There was only one person in the vehicle, and emergency responders declared them dead at the scene. The driver has not been identified.
East and westbound lanes of Baseline Road will be closed for several hours between Arizona Avenue and McQueen Road. Officers are investigating what led up to the crash.
This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with Arizona's Family for updates as they become available on this developing story.