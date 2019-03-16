The driver lost control and collided with a pole on the light rail tracks.

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a car was driving eastbound on Jefferson from 24th Street at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and collided with a pole on the light rail tracks.

The man identified as Adan Martinez Cruz, 28, was transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition. He later died at the hospital.

The light rail moved passengers around the scene with buses following the crash.

Police say the second car, "Vehicle X," possibly a black Infinity operated by a Hispanic male in his 20's, fled the scene.

This investigation is ongoing. Investigators are trying to identify the second vehicle, Vehicle X and the operator. Anyone with information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6141 or if they wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

 

AZ Native
AZ Native

Street racing with a trophy finish. It's illegal but I'm guessing "he was a good boy" and someone must have provoked him into such an activity.

Ihatepolitics
Ihatepolitics

Driving at a high rate of speed? Here in Phoenix? This cannot be... If the Phoenix PD had more money there would be enough cops so that they could actually run radar and write traffic violations. Rather than the way it is now where they run from call to call to call all day and night.

