PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a car was driving eastbound on Jefferson from 24th Street at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and collided with a pole on the light rail tracks.
The man identified as Adan Martinez Cruz, 28, was transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition. He later died at the hospital.
The light rail moved passengers around the scene with buses following the crash.
Police say the second car, "Vehicle X," possibly a black Infinity operated by a Hispanic male in his 20's, fled the scene.
This investigation is ongoing. Investigators are trying to identify the second vehicle, Vehicle X and the operator. Anyone with information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6141 or if they wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.
Service Alert: Bus bridges continue. Westbound passengers will disembark at 38th St/Wash for bus service to 3rd St/Wash. Eastbound passengers can pick up the bus at 3rd St/Jeff for transportation to 38th St./Wash.. Light rail service eastbound resumes at 38th St/Wash. #vmservice— Valley Metro (@valleymetro) March 17, 2019
Service Alert: East and westbound Valley Metro trains are running several minutes late this evening due to a collision in East Phoenix that is blocking tracks. Bus bridges are being established at 3rd St./Jefferson and 38th St./Wash. #vmservice— Valley Metro (@valleymetro) March 17, 2019
Service Update: Due to a vehicle collision at 27th St./Wash. Valley Metro light rail service is blocked both east and westhbound. Eastbound passengers will disembark at 3rd St/Wash. Westbound passengers will terminate at 38th St/Wash. Bus bridges are being established. #vmservice— Valley Metro (@valleymetro) March 17, 2019
