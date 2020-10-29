SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A driver is dead after a two-car crash in Scottsdale Thursday afternoon.
The wreck happened after 1 p.m. along McDonald Drive just east of Scottsdale Road, right in front of Scottsdale Fire Station 603, officials said.
Fire crews at the station were in the process of a training exercise at the time. They heard the crash and were able to rapidly respond and begin helping, fire officials say.
One of the drivers died as a result of the collision. The second driver was looked at on scene by paramedics. No names have been released.
TRAFFIC ALERT: McDonald is closed between Scottsdale Rd and Cattletrack for a serious-injury vehicle collision. Updates will be provided when available. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/DUGz2wPhLK— ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) October 29, 2020
McDonald Dr, between Scottsdale Rd. and Cattletrack Road,was shut down for a while as Scottsdale police worked their investigation. It has since reopened.