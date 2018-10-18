SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5) − A driver is dead after their vehicle went off the Raintree Drive on-ramp to the Loop 101 in Scottsdale just before midnight.
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the car crashed from the Loop 101 on-ramp at Raintree Drive down onto the embankment.
The Scottsdale Fire Department said firefighters extricated and attempted treatment on the driver but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating the cause of the crash.
Restrictions were put in place, according to ADOT. However, the restrictions have been lifted.
No further details have been provided including the victim's identity.
All restrictions have been lifted and the crash has cleared. https://t.co/w8pi7pzRKD— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 18, 2018
UPDATE: Frank Lloyd Wright and Raintree off-ramps from L-101 NB are closed and two right lanes of L-101 NB are closed for a serious cash. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/pTBRwJYso3— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 18, 2018
UPDATE: L-101 NB near Raintree: Emergency vehicles are restricting lanes after a car crashed to the ground form the on-ramp above. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/jQyLyN6ba8— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 18, 2018
L-101 NB near Raintree: A car has crashed from the on-ramp onto the off-ramp on the ground below. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/Ntjex4Of0s— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 18, 2018
