A driver is dead after driving off the on-ramp of the Loop 101 in Scottsdale.

SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5) − A driver is dead after their vehicle went off the Raintree Drive on-ramp to the Loop 101 in Scottsdale just before midnight.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the car crashed from the Loop 101 on-ramp at Raintree Drive down onto the embankment.

The Scottsdale Fire Department said firefighters extricated and attempted treatment on the driver but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating the cause of the crash.

Restrictions were put in place, according to ADOT. However, the restrictions have been lifted.

No further details have been provided including the victim's identity.

