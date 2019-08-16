SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A woman was seriously hurt Friday afternoon after a pickup truck that was fleeing from police crashed into her SUV in Scottsdale.
Scottsdale police Sgt. Ben Hoster said the driver and a passenger in the pickup truck refused to stop for Tempe officers after a shoplifting incident and then a carjacking in that city. A third person, the victim in the carjacking, was also in the truck.
Detective Natalie Barela of the Tempe Police Department said their officers were called to the Walmart store located near Priest Drive and Elliot Road at 12:50 p.m. for a shoplifting incident.
When they arrived at the Walmart, witnesses pointed out a pickup truck that was involved in the shoplifting. Officers tried to stop the truck, but the driver kept going, said Barela.
"While the patrol officer followed and attempted to conduct a vehicle stop, he observed what appeared to be an occupant attempting to push someone out of the moving vehicle," said Barela.
Another Tempe police patrol officer saw the vehicle exiting the Loop 202 northbound on Scottsdale Road. Barela says an officer noticed the erratic driving behavior and advised all Tempe officers back off and not attempt to stop the pickup truck.
Tempe police dispatch advised the Scottsdale Police Department about vehicle, which was seen heading into their city.
Five minutes later, Hoster says the five-vehicle crash was reported in south Scottsdale at 68th Street and McDowell Road.
When officers arrived at the multi-car wreck, witnesses told them that a man and a woman ran from the pickup truck.
Witnesses also told officers that the pickup truck was westbound when it blew through a red light and hit a southbound SUV driven by a woman, said Hoster.
Three other cars were also hit during the crash. A total of five people were taken to a hospital.
Hoster says officers quickly located and arrested the two people who ran from the accident scene into a nearby apartment complex.
The intersection of 68th Street and McDowell Road is closed for the investigation.
(3) comments
illegals???
White trash or illegal.
So why were they not just shot in the head right tgen andvthier ? [censored]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.