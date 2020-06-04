SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Two people were hurt after an SUV crashed into a bar/restaurant in Old Town Scottsdale. Police say the driver of that SUV has been arrested for hit and run.
The crash happened Thursday around 7:30 p.m. at DJ's Scottsdale Bar & Grill near 73rd Street and Stetson Drive. Two people who were walking along the sidewalk were struck by the Chevy Suburban when it plowed into the building.
Police say after the crash the driver took off. "The driver of the vehicle, after causing the collision, did flee on foot," said Sgt. Ben Hoster with the Scottsdale Police Department. "The officers were able to locate him behind these businesses."
The driver was taken into custody without further incident. "The driver was arrested for hit and run," said Hoster. "Right now the investigation is ongoing into impairment and other issues that might be going on with that driver."
Police say the victims, both adults, were rushed to the hospital. The injuries of one victim are said to be life-threatening. The other victim is in serious condition.
We are investigating a vehicle into a building at 7320 E Stetson. 2 pedestrians hit. 1 sustained life threatening injuries. Driver arrested for DUI. PIO headed to the scene. pic.twitter.com/q3dXb393Fe— ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) June 5, 2020