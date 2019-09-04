CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A driver crashed into a tree late Tuesday night in Chandler after police say people in another vehicle shot at the driver's vehicle.
The shooting and crash happened near Dobson Road and Fairview Street.
Police say a vehicle was shot at by suspects in another vehicle, causing the driver to crash into a tree.
No one was hit by bullets, but the driver did suffer minor injuries after crashing into the tree.
Police say the suspects fled the area.
Officers are still investigating what led up to the shooting.
No other information was released.