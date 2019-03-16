PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Valley Metro Light Rail has been shut down at 27th Street and Washington due to a crash.
Phoenix police say a car was driving eastbound on Jefferson from 24th Street at a high rate of speed, when the driver lost control and collided with a pole on the light rail tracks.
The man driving the car was transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition.
The light rail will be routing passengers around the scene with buses.
Jefferson and Washington will be shut down to traffic while this is investigated.
Service Alert: East and westbound Valley Metro trains are running several minutes late this evening due to a collision in East Phoenix that is blocking tracks. Bus bridges are being established at 3rd St./Jefferson and 38th St./Wash. #vmservice— Valley Metro (@valleymetro) March 17, 2019
Service Update: Due to a vehicle collision at 27th St./Wash. Valley Metro light rail service is blocked both east and westhbound. Eastbound passengers will disembark at 3rd St/Wash. Westbound passengers will terminate at 38th St/Wash. Bus bridges are being established. #vmservice— Valley Metro (@valleymetro) March 17, 2019
