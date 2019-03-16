The driver lost control and collided with a pole on the light rail tracks.

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Valley Metro Light Rail has been shut down at 27th Street and Washington due to a crash.

Phoenix police say a car was driving eastbound on Jefferson from 24th Street at a high rate of speed, when the driver lost control and collided with a pole on the light rail tracks.

The man driving the car was transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

The light rail will be routing passengers around the scene with buses.

Jefferson and Washington will be shut down to traffic while this is investigated.

 

