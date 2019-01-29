LAKE HAVASU, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Mohave Country Sheriff's Division of Boating Safety is asking people to be aware of weather and wind conditions following a boat crash over the weekend.
The boat crash occurred Saturday at Lake Havasu State Park.
According to deputies, a 2002 25 foot Eliminator boat was going 40 miles an hour when it struck a large wave.
This sent three passengers and two dogs flying into the water.
One person was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Mohave County Sheriff's Office say that wind speeds were 30 miles an hour that day, which created some choppy water.
The boat's driver was cited for speeding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.