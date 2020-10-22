SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A motorcyclist is dead after colliding head-on with an SUV going the wrong way on Loop 101 in Scottsdale early Thursday morning.
The Department of Public Safety says it happened just after 3 a.m. on the northbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) near Indian School Road.
Investigators identified the motorcyclist as 25-year-old Jake Smith.
The driver of the wrong-way SUV was identified on Thursday afternoon as 25-year-old Nicholas Sajovic. He was booked on a charge of second-degree murder.
According to court paperwork, Sajovic admitted to drinking prior to driving. His blood alcohol content (BAC) was 0.183 on the scene. He was previously arrested for DUI on Aug. 14, 2020.
"He had a silly personality. He was goofy, he was silly," says Theresa Smith, Jake's sister.
Theresa says she shared a special bond with her little brother. Even though he had moved away, Theresa says he would text and call to let her know he cared.
"For him to come a long and be there a lot and check up on me, it meant a lot to me," says Theresa.
Jake had a fiance and a one-year-old son, says Theresa. She says he worked late nights to provide for his family.
Theresa says the suspect should not have been on the road. She wants him to stay behind bars.
"I looked at the photo of the highway. It was five lanes," says Smith. "Why were you even on that side? How could you not know? That's a big highway?"