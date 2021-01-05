CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- He was pulled over for speeding, but he was arrested on drug charges.
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) says that on Jan. 4, Jesus Carmelo Juarez was stopped for speeding in the Casa Grande area.
When they searched his car, deputies say they found 21 bundles of marijuana in his car, weighing more than 450 pounds. (451.5 pounds, to be exact.)
The passage of Prop. 207 in Nov. 2020 means adults can possess one ounce of marijuana. But a PSCO Facebook posts say this amount was "a smidge over the legal limit."
When asked for a comment on the arrest, Sheriff Mark Lamb said, "Dude, you can't have THAT much weed."
Juarez was booked into the Pinal County jail for possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana for sale, and transportation of marijuana.