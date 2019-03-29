CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Six homes in a Chandler neighborhood have been evacuated after a truck carrying hazardous materials crashed on Arizona Avenue north of Queen Creek road.
A commercial vehicle carrying phosphorus was involved in an accident Friday afternoon, causing 60 gallons of the highly-reactive material to leak from the truck.
Chandler Police Department spokesman, Officer Kevin Quinn, said the commercial truck was traveling north on Arizona Avenue when the driver ran a red light at Queen Creek Road hitting a westbound vehicle.
The driver of the commercial truck ran away from the accident scene, said Quinn, but he was quickly located and arrested.
Quinn says the 42-year old man who ran from the scene had two unrelated warrants out for his arrest. He will now also be charged with hit and run, driving on a revoked license and a red light violation, said Quinn.
Six homes have been evacuated because of the leak, which happened on the pavement adjacent to Arizona Avenue along East Roadrunner Drive, where the truck came to rest.
Quinn says one officer was taken to a hospital for precaution due to exposure. That officer is reported to be fine and has already been released.
Phosphorus is a highly-reactive chemical element.
Arizona Avenue is closed north of Queen Creek Road while authorities work to clear the accident.
Chandler Fire Department, along with multiple cities assisting, will be working on cleaning up the phosphorus spill.
Please avoid Arizona avenue and Queen creek. We are working a HazMat call that started out as a motor vehicle accident. There will be traffic delays as we isolate the potentially hazardous situation. Our crews are on scene working to get this taken care of quickly. pic.twitter.com/YRguc4rJNc— ChandlerFire (@ChandlerFire) March 29, 2019
