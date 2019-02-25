TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities have arrested a man involved in a deadly crash last week in Tempe.
Tempe Police Department spokesman Sgt. Ronald Elcock said 20-year-old Marco Antonio Carrillo Sandoval was arrested after his involvement in a collision that happened on Feb. 21.
Elcock says two people, 76-year-old George B. Ransdell and 78-year-old Arlene T. Ransdell, both of Tempe, died in the wreck at Southern Avenue and Country Club Way.
Police said that impairment is not suspected in the crash. Arizona's Family is still waiting to hear from authorities whether speed was a factor.
He's being charged when they turned in front of him? Makes no sense. The law says you do not make a turn until it is safe to do so. That includes waiting to make sure the oncoming vehicles stop for the red light and do not run the light. Their fault, not his.
You're not taking into account where his speeding and or texting may have played a part in the accident. This happened on a city street, so the speed limit is maybe 35mp. If he was speeding at 55mph to make the light, Shouldn't he be accountable then?
