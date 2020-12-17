NEAR SELLS, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A U.S. citizen is accused of trying to smuggle three people into the U.S. illegally by hiding them in the trunk of a rental car in southern Arizona.
At around 5 p.m. Wednesday, U.S. Border Patrol agents stopped the car for an immigration inspection near the town of Sells, which is southwest of Tucson. That's when the agents found three people hidden inside the trunk of the rented car. All three were Guatemalan nationals and were in the United States illegally, according to Border Patrol officials.
The driver, a U.S. citizen, was arrested and faces federal charges of human smuggling. The three people in the trunk are being processed for illegally entering the country.