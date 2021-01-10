Police lights_generic

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has died after being hit by a car near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road around 10 p.m. Saturday night.

Phoenix Police Sgt. Mercedes Fortune says officers located a man later identified as 31-year-old Cesar Santos in the roadway with life threatening injuries. When Phoenix fire arrived on scene, they pronounced Santos deceased. 

Witnesses told officers that a vehicle was traveling about 70 miles per hour heading northbound on 75th Avenue when they hit a pedestrian crossing the road. 

Fortune says Santos was not in a marked crosswalk at the time of the crash. 

While investigating, officers found evidence that the vehicle involved was street racing. Officers located the driver later identified as 20-year-old Alejandro Bautisa. He was booked for manslaughter.

The investigation is ongoing. 

 

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you