PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Missouri woman is facing multiple charges after police say she was seen littering and urinating in public at a Phoenix gas station.
According to courtroom documents, a witness told Phoenix police that he saw a woman, later identified as 61-year-old Nancy Flinn of Missouri, throwing trash out of her vehicle in the parking lot of a Shell gas station along New River Road east of I-17. The witness said that after tossing the trash, Flinn then "pulled her pants down and urinated in public."
When the witnesses told Flinn to stop what she was doing, court documents indicate that she "proceeded to throw canned goods at him, and his vehicle, while screaming obscenities."
She then was seen driving away in the northbound lanes of Interstate 17. Court documents say that a DPS trooper spotted Flinn's car a few miles north on the shoulder of the highway near Black Canyon City.
When the trooper spotted her, Flinn's car was parked on the right-hand shoulder of the freeway and she was pulling trash and shoes out of the rear of the vehicle and throwing it into the the northbound lanes of the interstate, court documents say.
The trooper identified Flinn by her Arizona identification paperwork as she didn't have any driver's license.
Flinn was arrested and taken to the Maricopa County jail. She was booked with criminal littering and polluting, indecent exposure, and disorderly conduct.