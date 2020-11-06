Driver speeds through accident scene

A driver was arrested Friday night after DPS officials say he sped through an accident scene along I-17.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) – A driver has been arrested after DPS officials say he raced through an accident scene nearly hitting several vehicles.

It happened around 9 p.m. near the Thomas road exit from the southbound I-17. DPS officials say troopers were attending to an accident when the man drove through the crime scene.

Troopers pursued the man to the I-17 frontage road near Grant Street when a pitting maneuver was conducted by a trooper to stop the fleeing car.

DPS officials say the man fought with troopers after they stopped his car. He is now in custody. No names have been released.

 

