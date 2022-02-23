TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a driver has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run that left one man dead in Tempe over the weekend. Nineteen-year-old Hector Duarte was arrested on Tuesday afternoon in Mesa.
The crash happened early Saturday near McClintock Drive and Southern Avenue just after 4:30 a.m. According to court paperwork, a witness saw a man in a Camaro exit the U.S. 60 and head north on McClintock Drive. The driver, later identified as Duarte, then sped up and hit 23-year-old Cole Descheny while he was walking. Descheny was taken to the hospital, where he later died. A witness says they saw Duarte take off after the crash.
On Tuesday, police received a tip from a witness about a Camaro with damage to the front bumper. Police tracked the Camaro to a Mesa home and arrested Duarte. According to court documents, Duarte told police, "Yeah, I did some stuff. I just don't want to talk too much about it."
According to court paperwork, Duarte told his parents he crashed into a pole on the highway and was going to take the car to get fixed so the insurance agency would not find out. He also told family members not to talk to the police. According to court documents, Duarte then told police he "got scared after the impact" of the crash.
Duarte was booked on one count of tampering with physical evidence, one count of leaving an accident scene with death or injury and one count of failing to stay at the scene.