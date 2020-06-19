RIMROCK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Yavapai County Sheriff's investigators arrested the driver of a wrong-way crash that happened Feb 10 near Cornville Road and Kimberly Way in the Rimrock area; her daughter was in the vehicle and later died.

YCSO identified the driver as 47-year-old Jill Knox who they say was impaired and had possibly dozed off when the crash happened.

The crash took place around 4 p.m. when Knox's 2012 Chevy Surburban was traveling the wrong way on Cornville Road leading to a head-on collision with a 2007 Ford F-150. Verde Valley Fire and Copper Canyon Fire had to use hydraulic tools to remove people from both of the vehicles.

Multiple people were seriously injured - a man, Knox, and Knox's daughter. Both drivers were flown to Flagstaff Medical Center in serious condition. Knox's daughter, who was not in a child's car seat, was taken to Phoenix Children's Hospital with internal bleeding. Her daughter was later taken off life support and was pronounced deceased at the hospital

According to a press release from YCSO, they found THC in Knox's system from a blood test.

YCSO arrested Knox on Thursday. She was booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center. She has been charged with two counts of aggravated DUI, manslaughter, criminal damage and other charges.

No information has been shared about the other driver's current condition.