PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man faces multiple felony charges after police say he ran from a deadly crash in Phoenix and then assaulted someone as he broke into their home to hide.
Phoenix police say 32-year-old Tyrrell Argusta and a 26-year-old woman who was a passenger in his car drove through a red-light northbound on 7th Avenue and hit a westbound sedan at Southern Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Witnesses told police Argusta ran from the crash scene towards 9th Avenue.
The 26-year-old woman from Argusta's car, along with the driver in the second car, identified as 56-yer-old Sheri Lisher, were both taken to a hospital, police say. Lisher later died at the hospital.
As officers searched the area for Argusta, they got information about a man who had broken into a home nearby on 9th Avenue. The caller told 911 dispatchers that the man had forced his way into their home, pointed a gun at them, and hit one of them with the weapon. They were able to get out of the house and call the police.
Officers got to the home and discovered Argusta was still inside. He initially refused to come out. After about three hours, he walked outside and was arrested. Police say they found the gun he used in the break-in.
Argusta is facing several felony charges to include manslaughter, leaving the scene of a fatal collision, and aggravated assault.