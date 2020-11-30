PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A semi-truck driver has been arrested after he caused a crash that killed a Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office detention officer.

Court paperwork indicated 62-year-old Jorge Campos did not attempt to slow down his truck and crashed into Justin Folsome’s vehicle, killing the MCSO officer on Nov. 24.

Campos told police that his vehicle was having problems with his truck and that he was traveling to California to have the issue fixed. When asked about the crash, Campos said he could not stop and that he may have blacked out due to high blood sugar.

Campos already had a suspended license as a result of a failure to appear for a previous citation. He is now being charged with one count of manslaughter and four counts of aggravated assault.

This loss is tragic and heartbreaking,” Sheriff Paul Penzone said. “I ask that Officer Folsome’s family receive all the love and support possible during this time of sadness and loss.”

"We would like to express our gratitude to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the investigative agency on this accident, for their thorough investigation and ask that you keep Officer Folsome’s family, friends and colleagues in your thoughts and prayers," MCSO said.