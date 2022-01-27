PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department says a driver is accused of murder after a deadly crash in west Phoenix on Wednesday morning.
Phoenix police were called out to 37th and Grand avenues around 11 a.m., where officers found that a sedan and SUV had crashed. Investigators say the driver of the sedan, later identified as 20-year-old Richard Anderson, was speeding just before the wreck. The driver of the SUV, identified as 63-year-old Dion Kelly, died at the scene. Authorities say each driver had a passenger, neither of whom was seriously hurt.
Sgt. Andy Williams says Anderson was booked into jail on suspicion of DUI, second-degree murder, and two counts of endangerment. The investigation is ongoing.